Ugly neighbours hopefully won't behave as badly at their new residence

It is a great relief to know that the prolonged quarrel Mr Daniel See had been having with his neighbours is finally over ('Neighbours from hell' move out, ending years of dispute, March 1).

The couple, whose nightmarish behaviour Mr See endured for years despite police and court interventions, will finally be moving out.

The Exclusion Order that barred the couple from their flat for a month, after they were found to have breached an earlier court order to stop disturbing their neighbour, may have played a part.

But this is definitely a better outcome than the case of the disruptive neighbour in Punggol, whose antics forced six families to sell their flats.

However, the ordeal is still not over for Mr See as his court-ordered costs have yet to be paid by the neighbours.

I hope Mr See will get what's owed to him, and that the couple will not go on to impose their bad behaviour on their new neighbours at their new home.

Cynthia Ponnana