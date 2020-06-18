Forum: Two areas of concern as S'pore enters phase two

I read the details on the safety measures for different sectors of the population and economy when we move into phase two of Singapore's reopening tomorrow.

While many would agree that we are headed in the right direction, there are two areas that are of concern to me.

One is the reopening of playgrounds for children. This is generally a high-contact activity.

Realistically, equipment such as the bars, the swing or the slide cannot be sanitised as soon as children have made contact with them.

It is recommended that children sanitise their hands before, during and after playing, but young children do not know how to keep their hands away from their faces even when they are told not to. I think that allowing playgrounds to reopen is a high-risk move.

The other area is the reopening of bookshops. I cannot see people entering a bookshop and not touching the books.

One cannot clean each book after it has been touched. One cannot even clean all the books at the end of the day. While adults can be more disciplined about touching their faces after touching the books, I wonder about children.

Can we do more to minimise the risks in these two areas?

Ang Miah Boon