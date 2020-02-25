Tweak ERP operations to get people to go into town

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the Government could look into an all-encompassing means to help businesses.

One area in which to support businesses is to help lessen consumers' reluctance to venture into the central areas.

The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system's main purpose is to regulate traffic flow, but at this juncture the Land Transport Authority (LTA) could shut it down or reduce the rates at certain times.

This would be similar to the intent during school holidays, when traffic volume is lower.

This measure could encourage consumers to go into town and would help increase traffic flow into the business areas.

Consumers' patronage of food and beverage establishments as well as retail outlets would be helpful for these hard-hit sectors.

I hope the LTA will look into this possibility soon to help businesses that are feeling the pain from the fallout of the crisis and minimise its adverse effects.

Hong Geok Hua