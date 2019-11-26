Tweak bus-stop shelter design

For the longest time, bus commuters have not been spared from getting drenched during a heavy downpour when alighting from buses without umbrellas.

The gap between the shelter and bus at bus stops is just wide enough that one gets drenched even if one makes a dash to the bus stop when alighting.

Bus shelters should be functional and practical.

I note that at MRT stations where there is a bus stop, a bus shelter is erected at a clearance height of 4.5m. Those emerging from train stations are sheltered all the way until they board a bus.

Such tiny comforts make a big difference towards a pleasant journey - which would encourage more to take public transport.

For a start, I propose that the gap be covered at all bus stops in HDB estates. Alternatively, all existing bus shelters should be raised and extended towards the road with a minimum height clearance for buses when they enter the bus bay.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan