Forum: Turkey has been caring for millions of displaced Syrians for years

Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal is critical of the European Union for not engaging with the current refugee issue and also seems critical of Turkey for somehow "using" the refugees for political purposes (Europe faces future of Trumpian walls, March 9).

The fact is that Turkey is home to almost four million displaced Syrians, and has been caring for them for years.

Furthermore, we are caring for and tending to the security of millions of Syrians who are not in Turkey but in the north of Syria.

When these persons wish to move on to other countries, we are not obliged to stop them.

I believe it is time for our European friends and partners to consider that EU norms and humanitarian values should also be applied to these displaced persons at their gates.

Murat Lutem

Ambassador

Embassy of the Republic of Turkey