Trip cancelled by agency, but customer made to foot 'admin costs'

Before the Covid-19 crisis escalated, my family planned a holiday and the tour agency we used confirmed our tour package a week before the departure date, and got us to pay up the balance sum for my family of four.

However, in mid-March, two days before our flight departure date, the agency called to say the trip had been cancelled.

As settlement, it gave us two options: have our payment refunded in cash but with a deduction of $75 per person as administrative charges or accept a credit voucher for future travel with them.

As the crisis was worsening, we decided out of prudence that we should take a break from travel for a year or two.

We conveyed our intention to go for the refund but without the $75 administrative fee deduction as it was the tour agency that cancelled the trip, not us.

Last week, after a five-month delay, the tour agency got back to us and made the settlement offer of the refund minus the administrative fees. It seems we had no choice but to agree to this unjustified deduction.

Are these travel agencies accountable to anyone? Do they not have rules that they need to abide by in their operations?

Could the relevant agency comment? I am sure there are many other customers of tour agencies who are in the same situation as my family.

Chew Boon Yeow