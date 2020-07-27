Treat WP MPs as constructive force

In one fell swoop, the People's Action Party (PAP) lost three 4G office holders when its Sengkang GRC team lost to the Workers' Party in the general election, an outcome that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described as a major loss to his team.

Far from being a loss, I believe the election of credible opposition MPs actually presents a valuable opportunity for the Government. Instead of treating the opposition members as competitors, the Government can choose to view them as a constructive force.

They should treat their ideas with respect, and can even co-opt some of them into policymaking. Associate Professor Jamus Lim is a clear example of someone who can bring something constructive to the table on the economics front. And Ms Raeesah Khan, who has been an activist since the age of 17, can contribute to the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

As National University of Singapore Business School Associate Professor Lawrence Loh noted, the election result reflects a desire to see diversity in Parliament as an important part of good governance (A watershed election and new normal?, July 12).

Ryan Goh Wei Jin, 18