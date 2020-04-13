Treat migrant workers with respect

As a child, I often heard racist remarks such as "if you misbehave, Indian migrant workers will come and catch you". The "warnings" usually succeeded in getting children to think twice about misbehaving. With these remarks ingrained in children's minds during their formative years, it is no surprise that they view migrant workers in a negative light even as adults.

Singapore is a small nation that is dependent on foreign workers, especially in labour-intensive industries. It is important to welcome and interact with them to improve support levels for migrant workers (Improving support levels for migrants, March 31).

When I was in junior college, I volunteered at events where we interacted with migrant workers. It is important for young people to accustom themselves to the growing numbers of foreigners in Singapore if we are to progress as a whole.

Elaine Lim Kai Ting, 20

Pre-university student