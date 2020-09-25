Forum: TPG must ensure it meets customers' needs

We refer to the letters by TPG (TPG customer's phone did not support voice service on 4G network, Sept 17) and Mr Peter Wong Leong Thong (TPG service issues: Technical solutions needed, Sept 21).

TPG entered the Singapore market after acquiring spectrum rights to provide 4G services only. As part of its licence obligations, TPG is required to enable customers to make voice calls.

All mobile network operators, including those in Singapore, undertake commercial arrangements with handset manufacturers to enable Voice to be carried over LTE (VoLTE) on their 4G network, to allow their customers to make calls seamlessly and directly through the 4G network. We note that TPG chose to develop its own app to enable calls through VoLTE, including for emergency services.

Mobile network operators are responsible for fulfilling their commitment to their customers. In this regard, TPG must ensure that it is able to meet customers' needs, including the seniors market segment which may require more assistance. IMDA takes consumer protection seriously and expects TPG to continue to improve its customer service experience and resolve all customer complaints expeditiously.

Foo Wen Dee

Director, Communications and

Marketing Division,

Infocomm Media Development Authority