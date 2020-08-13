Forum: Tough code of conduct needed for cyclists

Bicycles share footpaths with pedestrians. We cannot discount the dangers posed by cyclists, because a bicycle ridden at fast speeds can maim and kill.

We also cannot assume that all cyclists are considerate and responsible.

Personally, I have encountered cyclists zooming past at high speeds - and bells being suddenly sounded from behind, causing shock and momentary disorientation.

I still see cyclists riding on pavements fronting shops, and not dismounting on footpaths which require them to dismount and push their bicycles.

The Land Transport Authority's pedestrian code of conduct requires pedestrians to exercise a duty of care, for themselves and other users of shared paths (Pedestrian code can help smooth path to shared responsibility, Aug 11).

But until the code is unambiguous, confusion and disputes will arise as to who has right of way.

A pedestrian code of conduct can be misinterpreted by cyclists to mean that the onus of responsibility for safety rests with pedestrians.

Footpaths were initially meant for pedestrians, and were where they could walk with peace of mind.

The absence of infrastructure has forced the concept of shared paths. Pedestrians can no longer walk with peace of mind, not knowing when a cyclist will suddenly appear from behind. The elderly and young children are especially vulnerable.

So while a pedestrian code is beneficial in instilling safe and responsible behaviour by pedestrians, an unambiguous and tough code of conduct is needed for cyclists.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan