Too harsh to penalise first-time offenders

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said the Government will no longer issue written warnings and will fine those who flout circuit breaker measures, even if it is their first time ($300 fine for flouting measures, April 12).

This is unfair, given that many Singaporeans, such as the elderly, do not have easy access to digital media for the latest information on the measures and may hence end up not abiding by them.

Furthermore, the measures are revised regularly and put into effect immediately, with the most recent being the requirement for people to wear masks at supermarkets and malls, and soon on public transport (Wearing of masks a must at malls, supermarkets, convenience stores; and Commuters too have to wear them soon, both April 12).

Thus, it is difficult for everyone to have a full grasp of all the measures and observe them, even if that is their intention.

And some of the new measures may not be easy to adhere to right away.

For instance, the requirement for all to wear masks is a recent change from the previous official stance of wearing masks only when sick. It is hence harsh to penalise people who flout this rule since they were previously told that masks were non-essential and had got used to that.

Having said that, I encourage everyone to quickly familiarise themselves and get up to speed with the measures announced by the Government during the current circuit breaker period.

Ryan Goh Wei Jin