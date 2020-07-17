Forum: Timely ELD response was a breath of fresh air

The graciousness showed and timely responses given by the Elections Department (ELD) were a breath of fresh air (ELD to look into what went wrong on Polling Day, July 14).

Hopefully, this represents, to use the latest cliche, "the new normal" of civil service response to unfortunate events.

While the election date was kept confidential for obvious reasons, there was sufficient time for the ELD to have walked the ground to get a feel of the queuing conditions, among other things.

The concept of allocating seniors special hours for voting was good but, unfortunately, this gave rise to other issues, such as the need for transportation to the location.

To enhance the excellent manner in which the ELD responded on Polling Day - the extension of voting hours and subsequent tweaks of the process - I hope that the ELD would include grassroots groups in the reviewing process, as well as open up a channel through which voters can list the challenges they faced.

Transparency must also be reciprocated on the part of those filing their comments. Hopefully, this will provide much more data in this whole feedback exercise.

Danny Chow