Time to cultivate new mindset to face future crises

It is time for us to take the flu or the common cold seriously. If we wake up with a cough or runny nose, we often will just pop a Panadol and carry on going to work or going to school.

How many of us actually see a doctor, diligently take our medicine and rest at home?

With our Singapore mindset, getting to school and getting to work are more important than a runny nose or a cough. This must change.

Employers must not penalise a worker resting at home, nursing a flu. Employees must have the confidence that they will not be penalised because of an MC.

Students must know that missing a lesson or two does not make them the last in class.

The panic buying that occurred with the change in the disease response level showed that there is an urgent need to change mindsets.

Perhaps we should look at what we teach our children when it comes to dealing with national crises. Should we have a subject that focuses on the psychological defence of the next generation?

Uncertainties beget fear and anxieties. The panic buying of some people was an irrational behaviour but stems from real emotion and was instinctive.

We have little experience in managing ourselves in the face of such overwhelming circumstances. The world that we and our children face is going to be one with many challenges. Those who are going to ride it will have to be psychologically strong.

