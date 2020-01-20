Tiering helps keep prices lower for bulk of Chingay tickets

We thank Mr Alan Chin for his views (Chingay ticket pricing strategy deters people from attending parade, Jan 16).

The annual Chingay Parade brings people from diverse backgrounds together to experience our rich multi-ethnic culture.

Chingay is a not-for-profit event. The sponsorship by many corporate and community partners and the efforts of 6,000 volunteer performers and behind-the-scene helpers keep ticket pricing affordable.

The price tiering approach helps the People's Association keep prices lower for the bulk of the tickets, in keeping with market practice.

Discounts are extended to all Singapore citizens, permanent residents and PAssion card holders.

Through the "Chair for a Cause" donation scheme, the underprivileged community and their caregivers are also able to enjoy the parade for free.

Free-standing areas are available during the parade for the public to view the float procession.

In addition, after the two-day parade, the float procession will visit 10 heartland locations islandwide, which will allow residents to have a close-up experience of Chingay for free. We encourage residents to join us to make Chingay an inclusive, caring and vibrant parade for the community.

Tan Swee Leng

Chingay 2020 Exco Vice-Chairman and Director

Singapore Chingay and Events Network

People's Association