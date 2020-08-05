Forum: Three years too soon for first car inspection

The Land Transport Authority should consider lengthening the vehicle inspection timeframe of private cars and motorcycles.

Currently, vehicles need to undergo inspection to make sure they are roadworthy. For private cars, the first of these inspections is required after three years.

Subsequently, it is to be carried out every two years until the 10th year, after which inspection is required every year.

For motorcycles and scooters, inspection is required annually after the third year.

Unlike other countries with badly maintained roads, Singapore's roads are smooth, well-maintained and free of potholes.

Singapore's roads were ranked first for road quality infrastructure in the World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness report last year.

Many car dealers now offer a five-year or even seven-year warranty mainly due to new technologies which allow for sturdier cars that stay roadworthy for longer.

Clearly, there is little need for a car inspection in the vehicle's first five years.

I hope the LTA could consider requiring cars and motorcycles to be inspected only every three years after they are five-years-old.

For vehicles above 10 years, biennial inspection instead of annual inspection could be allowed.

Encourage or even mandate vehicle owners to change their car's tyres after every 10,000km to 15,000km of distance travelled. This would provide some safety assurance to all motorists on the road as well as ensure well-maintained roads.

Also encourage motorists to be responsible for the roadworthiness of their vehicles. That would reduce maintenance costs and accidents.

Foo Sing Kheng