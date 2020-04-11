Thoughts of a stay-home retiree

A lesson I have learnt from the circuit breaker measures is that one's daily routine should not be taken for granted.

I am a retiree in my 70s, and my usual post-exercise breakfast at hawker centres as well as the frequent lunches, afternoon coffee and dinners with former colleagues and classmates are over for now.

Now, it is exercise followed by takeaway breakfast and going home, reading, surfing the Internet, listening to music, watching television and taking afternoon naps.

Among other lessons I have learnt amid the ongoing circuit breaker period are:

• One must always have some form of savings to tide over any difficult period, and not have to depend on others.

• Entertainment and the bright neon lights may not always be there.

• Social gatherings lubricate life and are not a norm.

• Surgical masks are difficult to obtain when one needs them most.

• Some seniors are at a loss of what to do during this period as they are so used to staying out.

Many people are hoping for the Covid-19 pandemic to go away as quickly as possible so that they can get back to their routines.

Now is the time for everyone to play his crucial part in keeping cases to a minimum and eventually flattening the infection curve.

Where it is absolutely necessary to leave home, wearing a mask is necessary for seniors as they are the most vulnerable to infection.

No amount of government stimulus and rescue packages is going to help if there is no full cooperation from the public.

For the sake of Singapore's health and economy, please stay home.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan