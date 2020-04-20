Those who provide essential services should be accorded higher pay and social standing

Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang's piece on the pandemic of inequality couldn't have been more precise (Covid-19 shows why tackling inequality benefits everyone, April 19).

He could have used the human body as a more telling metaphor. Being upright walkers, humans have the tendency to enjoy a vista that inspires grandiosity, and to forget the hard ground that the lowly feet stand on to provide such a view.

Had humans been four-footed, and the neck had to be strained to look upwards, life would have been more equal between the head and the feet.

Covid-19 is a grim reminder that humans are not in control of their material well-being.

Wealth is useless without health. That being so, the people who provide essential services to keep us healthy should be accorded higher pay and social standing.

Covid-19 is forcing us to review our wrong-side-up view of importance. Wealth is useless without health as, without health, we will all not be alive and well.

Those who serve are the real chiefs. And those who want to be chiefs must serve.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)