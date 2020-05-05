Those who own private property need more aid during pandemic

Published
15 min ago

Singaporeans who have lost their income due to the Covid-19 pandemic but are unable to apply for aid because they own private properties seem to have been ignored during this calamity, because it is assumed that people who own private properties must be cash-rich.

But that is not true.

This pandemic is a great leveller. You can live in your family-inherited bungalow and have lost all your income and be struggling to feed yourself.

Sure, people who own private properties also get the one-off $600 payout from the Government and, if they qualify, the one-time $500 cash grant under the Temporary Relief Fund if they have lost their jobs.

But surely this cannot last for six months.

It also pales in comparison with what an HDB flat resident can typically apply for - some combination of the following: money per month from ComCare, monthly top-ups from Workfare, food rations, goods and services tax vouchers, supermarket vouchers and other Covid-19 aid.

Such a discrepancy between private and public residents is usually accepted as fair.

But the pandemic has levelled the field and there is no benefit to living in a private property if one has lost work.

Shouldn't more aid be given to anyone who has lost work, no matter where he lives?

Jessica London

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2020, with the headline 'Those who own private property need more aid during pandemic'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content