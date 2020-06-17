Forum: Think critically about issues before sharing views online

Over the past two weeks, the Internet has been inundated with news and views on controversial issues, such as racism.

Young people in Singapore have taken to social media to express their views on the issue, and it is heartening to see such activism from the younger generation.

It is good to discuss our current state of affairs, but it is also important for young people to do it objectively, bearing in mind the delicate social fabric of our country.

While it is true that racism in Singapore is considerably less severe than in many other parts of the world, there is still room for improvement, especially with regard to subtle racism and microaggression.

We can never eradicate racism completely. But what Singapore has done is to cultivate an environment that punishes and deals with people efficiently and effectively when it happens.

To counter hate speech, we have the Sedition Act. To counter employment discrimination, we have the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices. To counter discriminatory laws, we have the Presidential Council of Minority Rights.

These are some of the checks and balances in our system that act as safeguards against structural racism.

In the incendiary posts that have been circulating among the young, it is apparent that there is not much awareness among them regarding those measures.

Social media is a good platform to spread awareness of essential issues. But it is important that young people think critically and do the research before they share content on some of these issues, or they might inadvertently sow discord between ethnic groups.

Some posts may also be disguised as promoting equality for minorities when they actually have anti-establishment agendas.

The protests around the world and the Covid-19 pandemic have given us a great opportunity to re-evaluate race and inequality issues in our country. Apart from young people, I hope all of us will use this opportunity to educate ourselves on what has been done and how we can do it better.

Ko Zheng Kang