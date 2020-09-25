Forum: There's hope yet for book sellers

I read Arts Correspondent Olivia Ho's report with much interest and a tinge of sadness (Pandemic leaves bookshops in a bind, Sept 24).

Like the fate of DVD rental shops at the hands of video-on-demand streaming services, the days of brick-and-mortar bookshops are numbered due to digital disruption (Spoilt for choice amid flood of video-on-demand services, Sept 20). But I think all is not lost.

Perhaps, these bookshops could band together to market their books online.

I am an avid reader and get a lot of joy from my books. I have taken a great deal of care to preserve some of my treasured books for posterity because publishers may not think it worth their while to print them anymore or even to convert them into e-books.

But to declutter my bookshelves, I have had to get rid of many of my books, too, and I have posted them for sale on Carousell. It was a better option than throwing them away.

Ms Ho's report serves as a wake-up call for these "recycled or preloved books" sellers to reorganise themselves, to seek help to go into online sales and marketing, especially since the Government is providing much help to those who are trying to make this transition.

Heng Chyeyam