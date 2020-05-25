The changing face of learning

The initial concerns regarding online learning were that there would be a lack of face-to-face interactions, inadequate written work, and teachers and students would not have the equipment required for effective learning. However, both teachers and students have been able to adapt to new online teaching and learning styles.

New practices have been adopted in a short span of time. Students and teachers have discovered new ways of harnessing technology to make online lessons more immersive. Students are able to work on assignments and submit them online. A total reset to the way we have been learning is currently taking place.

Technology can be used in the near future by students who are unwell and cannot attend class. Livestreaming the lessons taking place in school would help them while they rest at home. Learning could look quite different in the future if some lessons could be done online.

I hope it will be possible for schools to implement more e-learning days. This would make the transition from classroom teaching to home-based learning seamless whenever it is needed.

Isaac Chew Ju Wen, 14

Secondary 2 student