Test everyone for quicker reopening of economy

The Government is right to open up the economy gradually as there are expected to be further asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in the community.

But a gradual opening will be at a tremendous cost to the economy, employees and business owners.

What's more, even after the economy gradually opens up, there will still be asymptomatic cases in the community.

American economist Paul Romer has recommended conducting massive testing to instil confidence among the public about going to work or shopping.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the disease, succeeded in testing its entire population of 11 million people in 10 days through pooled testing.

Singapore can do the same and test the entire population.

At appropriate intervals, the testing can be repeated.

This is not a foolproof plan, but may provide the confidence to open up the economy faster and ultimately cost less. It may also be safer than a slow reopening.

Choo Shuo-yen