Tell the stories of those who died

The story of the 102-year-old coronavirus survivor brought me hope amid the bleak news delivered daily (At 102, she fought and beat Covid-19, May 3).

The story felt warm and personal. I learnt that the woman is fiercely independent and mobile. I learnt that she has five children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. I even learnt that she loves durians and visiting the casino.

As of yesterday, 22 people here have died due to Covid-19. We know their age, gender and nationality. But who are they? What type of lives did they lead?

While the lives of some of those who have died have been featured, more stories of them could be told in the media.

While some families may feel worse sharing on a public platform, others might find more closure. It would also give us the chance to learn a little more about these precious lives lost, which could allow us to extend our love, care and empathy for these families.

It would also remind "covidiots" who flout the law about the impact their actions could have on the community and their loved ones.

Gwyneth Seah, 22

University student