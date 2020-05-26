Telemedicine not always the best option for older patients

These are trying times for older patients, given the disruptions to hitherto daily routines, social distancing measures and care precautions that are often frightening to them (Caring for older patients in a pandemic, May 23).

I would, however, caution against the unbridled promotion of telemedicine in the care of older persons. As alluded to by Associate Professor Philip Yap in his commentary, older people are vulnerable to precipitous declines in their health and require close monitoring. Furthermore, it is well-known that sick older people often present with atypical features.

Patients often assume that technologies such as telemedicine may safely substitute for in-person consultations. I caution against the unquestioning adoption of such practices. A photograph showing redness of a lower limb may suggest a diagnosis of cellulitis (skin infection), but the early features of necrotising fasciitis, a severe and often fatal infection, will not be detected without a physical examination.

Similarly, a person reporting symptoms suggestive of a "simple" urinary tract infection via a video call may in fact be cold and clammy and in danger of impending septic shock. Such clinical signs cannot be picked up without a clinical examination, and the rate of deterioration in older people is such that doctors may not have the luxury of time to forestall disastrous consequences.

The adoption of new healthcare technologies, be it medications or devices, needs to be preceded by a systematic appraisal of necessity, utility, efficacy and safety. While convenience is a factor for consideration, it should not supersede the need to ensure the well-being of patients.

There is a need also for the authorities to clarify the medico-legal responsibility of doctors who choose to diagnose and treat through telemedicine.

Sitoh Yih Yiow (Dr)