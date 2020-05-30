Telemedicine for glaucoma patients not a good idea

I read with some concern that the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) aims to offer video consultations to more of its stable glaucoma patients (National eye centre launches telemedicine for glaucoma patients, May 27).

But based on my personal experience as a glaucoma patient over 20 years, my condition can fluctuate within four to six months from stable to unstable, with unacceptable high eye pressure leading to a need for urgent surgery.

The SNEC should build up its glaucoma services in its satellite clinics to cope with the increase in patient load, and not simply reduce patient visits by using telemedicine.

It should also be aware that most glaucoma patients are elderly, and may not have access to computers or know how to do video calls.

Henry Lim