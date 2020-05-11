Telemedicine apps a boon at this time

With telemedicine apps such as Doctor Anywhere, Singaporeans can reduce their reliance on clinic or hospital visits.

Telemedicine apps allow one to consult a doctor via either video call or a message-based chat.

After the consultation, you can get your medical certificate and medicine delivered to your doorstep. The entire process takes 15 to 30 minutes, and payment is hassle-free.

These apps are a boon during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period, during which people have to remain indoors. They allow people to avoid crowded waiting rooms and potential virus carriers, thereby minimising the risk of contracting infectious diseases.

Sanjana Wadhawan, 16

Secondary 4 student