Telcos told to be flexible on notice of service termination

We refer to the letters by Dr Jeremy Teo Chin Ghee (Telco's unfair policies over non-renewal of service contract, Aug 27; Telco's business practice unfair, especially to Pioneer Generation, Sept 5; and Mr Cheng Shoong Tat (IMDA should ban absurd terms in telco contracts, Sept 5).

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) takes the protection of telco customers' interests seriously. Currently, most telcos offer their customers the option to terminate their service plans upon expiry of the minimum contract term.

They notify customers of their minimum contract term end-date in advance and do not specify a date that a notice to terminate must be served. We have asked telcos that don't already do so, such as M1, to offer similar flexibility to their customers.

Telcos often offer promotional rates, subject to customers committing to a minimum subscription term. When the minimum term ends, services automatically rollover to ensure there is no disruption to access. Normal service prices may then apply. Customers can decide to terminate their subscription and contract any time after the minimum term, without any penalty charges.

IMDA expects telcos to safeguard their customers' interests, and to take their feedback seriously.

Foo Wen Dee

Division Director

Communications and Marketing Division

Infocomm Media Development Authority