Telcos should adopt opt-in practice for add-on services

Singtel's reply about add-on services did not fully address the issue (Singtel clarifies add-on services, Feb 28).

It is a common practice among telcos in Singapore to tag such "free add-on services" to mobile or broadband subscriptions.

There is no option for the consumer to reject such services from the onset or place an advance termination notice.

Consumers are required to call back to terminate just days before expiry, which could be six, 12 or 24 months later.

Many times, the expiry date of such services is not explicitly stated or easily found.

These terms are stipulated in the contract and are binding on the consumer. Such terms are unfair to the consumer.

To address this issue, telcos should adopt the fairer practice to have the consumer opt in after the promotional free-subscription period, rather than the current "opt out or you will be charged" method.

Woo Boon Cheow