Teach parents how to spot, stop kids' drug abuse

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin spoke of the need for strong family support to rehabilitate and reintegrate former drug offenders (Laws on new psychoactive substances to be reviewed, March 3). I feel that the best preventive anti-drug strategy with families is to educate parents.

Parents are a naive child's main defence against the pressures of taking drugs. Moreover, many parents never imagine their children or any family member having the slightest chance of being affected by drug abuse.

The family is the primary physical, psychological, social and spiritual setting that nurtures children into independent and responsible members of society.

Parents are essential but long-neglected stakeholders in the campaign against youth drug abuse. Talking with a child about the dangers of substance abuse and showing disapproval of such behaviour are key to shaping children's attitudes and behaviours.

There needs to be more messages in Singapore on TV, radio, social media and other programmes to educate parents on the following:

• The psycho-social reasons young people abuse drugs: Understand the following risk factors in the home environment - psychological, physical or sexual abuse, living with parents who abuse alcohol and other drugs, conflicts at home, parental neglect, parental depression and providing mixed messages about drugs.

• Supervise children so as to stop them from engaging in drug abuse - through rule-setting for activities, monitoring friends and social engagements, limiting social networking and consistent discipline that enforces defined family rules to reduce children's risks.

• Recognise the symptoms of drug abuse - including neglecting school work, reduced interest in extra-curricular activities, new friends, changing sleep patterns and changes in personality.

• Conduct physical checks on children to ensure they are not slipping drugs into their bedrooms.

• Work with Central Narcotics Bureau officers to stop drug abuse.

Frank Singam