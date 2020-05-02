Tap tertiary students for healthcare work via internships

I read with much interest the recent invitation to retired healthcare workers as well as those who are non-medically trained to volunteer and ease the workload in Covid-19 testing and other procedures (3,000 healthcare professionals volunteer to help in virus battle, April 29).

Certainly, we should encourage those from the healthcare industry who retired early or for family reasons to lend a hand amid the coronavirus crisis. I trust that those of a more vulnerable age would be deployed in non-contagious areas to relieve health professionals so that they can do front-line work.

But we should also assist those who are unemployed due to retrenchment or scaling down of operations, and freelance workers who have been caught off guard in the crisis and left without any income.

Those from travel-related or hospitality industries would likely be interested in volunteering and being paid something while they await the lifting of circuit breaker measures or while they consider a change in occupation.

And there is one category that appears untapped - tertiary students pursuing nursing, medical or health-related courses, be it in polytechnics or universities (both local and overseas).

Can't they be invited to do internships focused on supporting healthcare professionals in their work for three months or so?

Barring another pandemic occurring in the near future - and we pray that it does not happen - how often would there be such an opportunity for them to serve meaningfully as interns? They would naturally be paid an internship allowance.

Of course, the tertiary institutions must be willing to tweak their schedules, while the students must get their parents' approval and obtain the necessary indemnification. And all safety protocols must be followed.

Will these institutions not at least offer their students such an internship opportunity, attaching the conditions they believe are necessary?

Eric Lee