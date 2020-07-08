Take stronger action against theft of trolleys

I still frequently see supermarket trolleys abandoned by the roadside as a result of selfish acts. People who take trolleys out of a supermarket's boundaries with no intention of returning them are committing theft.

Stronger action must be taken against shoppers who continue to misuse the privilege by pushing a trolley home. If not, more trolleys will continue to go missing, and a lot of manpower will be needed to find and retrieve them. Shoppers will also be inconvenienced as there are fewer trolleys.

Public education has not been able to address this issue. Supermarkets must take firm action and lodge police reports for missing trolleys. With the help of closed-circuit television footage from around the estate, the police can spot offenders and bring them to justice.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong