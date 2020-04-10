Take steps to ensure govt help also benefits migrant workers

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo has committed to supporting migrant workers who are under government-gazetted quarantine, and acknowledged that more could have been, can be and should be done to improve the migrant worker dormitory situation (Dorm standards should be raised, says Josephine Teo, April 7).

This public commitment is heartening, but much more can be done to address the situation.

Currently, there are other migrant workers on company-directed, rather than government-directed, isolation.

They face similar issues, and the Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Health should ensure that similar provisions are being extended to them.

Such provisions include making available free masks and thermometers, reassurance about wages, the provision of essential food and services, as well as on-site medical care.

Furthermore, not all migrant workers live in dormitories - many others live in shophouses and Housing Board flats, and may not have easy access to the resources mentioned above.

Then there is the issue of wages. All workers have been instructed to stay home during this one-month circuit breaker unless they are working in an essential service.

Most construction sites have stopped work, and it remains unclear what will happen to migrant workers' wages at this point.

In the Solidarity Budget, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced the waiver of the foreign worker levy for this month and provision of a $750 levy rebate per work permit or S Pass holder to help companies cope with costs. This was intended to help ease the financial burden on companies.

Companies should pass on these cost savings to workers, by committing to protecting workers' wages.

In his speech, Mr Heng already "encouraged" firms to "support" workers during this difficult period. The best support firms can give now to workers is to continue paying workers their monthly salaries.

Migrant workers are the backbone of Singapore's society. They have made many sacrifices and contributed to our prosperity. In times of crisis, we should uphold our moral duties and do right by them.

Beyond mere "encouragement", I urge the Government to enact laws that would compel companies to protect workers' wages.

Poh Yong Han