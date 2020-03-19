Forum: Take more concrete action to help workers in their 40s and 50s

Budget 2020 has singled out workers in their 40s and 50s as the most vulnerable group (Measures to boost careers of S'poreans in their 40s and 50s, March 4).

They face greater job insecurity due to Singapore's ongoing economic restructuring efforts to raise skills and productivity, as well as disruption caused by rapid technological changes.

They have significant financial commitments, as Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing highlighted in his Committee of Supply speech.

The Government is investing about $1 billion to boost the employment prospects of Singaporeans over the next five years, through the SkillsFuture Mid-Career Support Package, SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit and enhanced Productivity Solutions Grant (Govt acts to protect jobs and wages for Singaporeans, March 4).

However, all these schemes are incumbent upon businesses to respond to keep or take in such workers. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which is projected to last more than a year, is making it difficult for businesses to respond. It is affecting even private-hire driving opportunities - a lifeline for many in this vulnerable group.

We continue to read about the plight of those in their 40s and 50s trying to find a decent job (Job-search struggles of vulnerable PMETs aged over 40, March 16).

I encourage the Government to take more concrete actions to help this vulnerable group in unfortunate times such as these.

First, track down each worker in this vulnerable group who is unemployed, and understand the skills, knowledge and experience he currently has, instead of focusing on what he doesn't have.

Second, offer these workers positions in organisations which the Government has control over and which they can add value to.

Third, publish the numbers showing how many have benefited from this initiative as an encouragement to all.

This eliminates the second-guessing of whether businesses can and will respond, the intense stress and helplessness faced by those in this group who are experiencing long-term joblessness and the ongoing debate that foreign workers are depriving this group of jobs.

Helping a person in this vulnerable group will help his entire household.

Liu Fook Thim