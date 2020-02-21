Take hygiene standards at food establishments a notch up

I commend the launch of the "SG Clean" quality mark system aimed at improving public hygiene for our food and drink sectors (Food stalls to sport 'SG Clean' mark for hygiene standards, Feb 17).

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, the timing is spot on.

It is also an opportune time to drive home the danger of food poisoning. After all, it was not long ago that a person died and many people were taken ill after eating contaminated food.

I suggest that it be made compulsory for food establishments to provide hand sanitisers in all kitchens and cooked food areas for staff to maintain a high standard of hygiene.

Employees should wear a mask when serving food, and should not report for work when ill.

For cooked food left out in the open, like at economy rice stalls, the glass barrier must be at the correct height to prevent customers from talking over the food and reduce the chances of contamination and spreading of germs.

In addition, the law should require all food and beverage establishments to ensure that their staff are medically certified fit for employment in their kitchens.

The National Environment Agency's enforcement procedures should include ensuring compliance with the laws by all F&B establishments.

We cannot allow our public health compliance standards to be compromised or taken for granted.

Tan Kok Tim