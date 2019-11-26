Tackle society's perceptions of mental illness

In the light of the death of Mr Zeng Guoyuan, popularly known as "Parrot Man", at the Geylang Bahru HDB block where he lived, there is a real need to open a broader social discourse surrounding mental health in Singapore ('Parrot Man' found dead at foot of block, Nov 18).

According to a 2016 Institute of Mental Health (IMH) study, one in every seven Singaporeans suffered at least one mental illness in the course of his life, a number that looks set to further increase.

Policies that prioritise family and communal support for those who suffer from mental illness are insufficient as the condition can pose significant barriers to maintaining social relationships. For example, anxiety may impede an individual from appearing in public spaces. Perversely, this means individuals who need the most help are the most likely to fall through the cracks.

The Government, by passing the Mental Capacity Act in 2008, recognised this need to fill gaps in existing institutions. However, the most effective means to resolve this issue lies not in policy, but in transforming social perceptions.

According to another IMH study, nine in 10 Singaporeans felt that people afflicted with mental illnesses could get better if they wanted to, while half felt that mental illness was a sign of "personal weakness".

This environment makes victims of mental illness reluctant to seek treatment and nullifies communal support strategies.

Lest we forget, the moniker "Parrot Man" was coined in response to Mr Zeng's erratic behaviour, in the light of poor mental health, even blaming his pet bird for his troubles. It is essential for us to come to terms with our poor treatment and stigmatisation of victims of mental illness.

Antonio Carlos da Roza