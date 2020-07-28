Tackle problem of foreign workers using false addresses

Last month, I wrote about how my home address had been falsely used by a certain foreign worker to register his place of residence (Home address falsely used by foreign workers, June 6).

Immediately after the letter was published, I got a late payment reminder from StarHub for a bill incurred by yet another foreign worker who had used my address for his mobile contract.

After I contacted StarHub, I was promised that my address would be removed as the registered address of this particular foreign worker.

But just last week, I received yet another late payment reminder addressed to the same foreign worker.

I have heard from friends and read on social media many similar stories of addresses falsely used by foreign workers.

It is happening frequently enough that something has to be done quickly.

Declaring a false address is an offence and should not be taken lightly.

Ong Kok Lam