Tackle bird problem at hawker centres, coffee shops

It is heartening to read about the quality scheme to raise cleanliness standards and safeguard public health amid the coronavirus outbreak (Food stalls to sport 'SG Clean' mark for hygiene standards, Feb 17).

The scheme needs the concerted effort of both stallholders and the public to succeed.

At this juncture, I am sure everyone will play his part.

In addition to the proposed scheme, what is needed is immediate action to deal with the issue of pigeons and mynahs at hawker centres and coffee shops. Wild birds are known to be disease carriers.

There have been calls by the public to look into the bird problem at eating places, but the National Environment Agency (NEA) does not seem to have done enough.

NEA, with its partners, has succeeded in controlling the crow problem.

Surely, it can do so with the pigeons and mynahs.

Ronnie Lim Ah Bee