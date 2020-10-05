Support those with mental health issues

The awareness surrounding mental health issues is inadequate, and more can be done to ensure that people struggling with their mental health do not feel isolated.

The coronavirus situation has forced many people to be stuck at home, making those with mental health issues feel alone.

We should make it clear that they are not alone and that they have a wide network of support systems to turn to.

I have seen people who need help but are too afraid to ask for it for fear of showing their vulnerability.

As a society, we should be more inclusive and not judge people based on their mental health status. Their condition should not be seen as a disability that makes them inferior to others.

Understanding that it is okay not to be okay will help many people speak up about their mental well-being and encourage them to seek help.

Chan Sze Yin, 12,

Secondary 1 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.