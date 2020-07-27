Support local produce

Singapore aims to produce 30 per cent of its food requirements by 2030 through various initiatives. Alas, the complication lies with few being able to easily identify home-grown produce (Demand for local produce must match supply: Amy Khor, July 19).

Supporting local produce has multiple benefits. Besides local food being freshly picked and nutritious, consuming such food also reduces "food miles".

By and large, imported food travels over thousands of kilometres to arrive at supermarkets, and reducing food miles means less transportation, visibly scaling down carbon emissions, which helps to prevent global warming.

The coronavirus pandemic has also drawn attention to the significance of food security. Many overseas supply chains have been disrupted, and Singapore has to find ways to sustain its population through local produce.

This pandemic will be around for some time. It will take a collective effort to reach our goal by 2030, and I strongly urge every Singaporean to do his best in supporting local produce.

Sharie Tay Yi Xuan, 13

Secondary 1 student