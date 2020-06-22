Support is a two-way street

As part of the graduating cohort this year, the reopening of schools alleviated many of my concerns and worries (Now is a good time to reopen schools, says Ong Ye Kung, June 3).

As I prepared to return to school, I couldn't help but think about how I made it through these difficult two months of home-based learning. As I reflected, two incidents vividly came to mind.

Before full home-based learning started, seeing our teachers visibly stressed out, my class wrote encouragement letters for them.

Two weeks into home-based learning, many of us were anxious upon hearing that the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board were cutting a set of topics from the national examinations this year. Our form teacher was quick to realise this, and collated encouragement messages from all our teachers to encourage and support us.

While simple, I believe these actions truly encapsulate the meaning of "support". "Support" is never a one-way street. The mutual acknowledgement and active recognition that both parties have the right to be anxious is crucial in forging strong bonds and collective resilience. It might be the only way for us to overcome these difficult times as one.

Bethany Chong, 18

JC2 student