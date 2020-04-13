Support circuit breaker measures

During this circuit breaker month, tight measures have been put in place to limit our movements to stem the spread of the coronavirus. However, many people have chosen to break the law or circumvent the rules (Over 7,000 advisories issued to the public for safe distancing breaches, April 8).

Many of us are blessed to have a home to live in with our loved ones; many around the world do not. We are also fortunate that we are not in a complete lockdown as is the case in other parts of the world. If people continue to act wilfully and refuse to cooperate, our movements and freedom may be curtailed even more.

Let us all be more supportive of our current situation, and let these circuit breaker measures work so that we can soon continue with our lives.

Chantille Tam Jia En, 16

Secondary 4 student