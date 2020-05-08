Supermarkets should better communicate product shortages

When visiting a supermarket, I often notice labels that say "temporarily out of stock". Spices, pastas, tomato sauce, chocolate, coffee, ice cream, other frozen goods and many other products have quietly disappeared from the shelves.

The supermarket home delivery sites are no exception. I estimate that 20 per cent to 30 per cent of all products are not available.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we experienced an abundance of almost everything. New Zealand kiwifruit, Argentinian wines, Spanish tomatoes, French apples and an almost unlimited supply of regional delicacies. We are living in exceptional times, and we all understand the disruption in supply chains and the additional cost that follows.

Exceptional times require exceptional coordination. I suggest that all supermarket chains start cooperating towards a more centralised purchasing strategy. This will make it less costly to fly in goods from distant destinations.

Consumers would also appreciate it if the supermarkets could find a way to better communicate product shortages to consumers. They have state-of-the-art inventory systems. They display shortages on their websites, but not the future availability.

It shouldn't be that difficult to let consumers know what is available at the closest supermarket. Knowing the availability will enable us to better plan our purchases and avoid having to shop around to find what we need. This will result in fewer people in the streets and at the supermarkets, and cut down the time we spend at the supermarket.

Bruno Serrien