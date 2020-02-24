Student airshow tickets competitively priced

We thank Mr Patrick Tan Siong Kuan for his feedback (Relook ticket pricing for airshow, Feb 13).

Experia Events takes reference from other key family attractions in Singapore in the formulation of Singapore Airshow's public day ticket prices.

These prices are highly competitive when compared with key family attractions, which also consistently charge anyone above 12 years old the full adult fare.

Singapore Airshow is committed to providing a platform to foster young people's interest in the aviation industry.

In 2016, Singapore Airshow introduced Education Day to provide upper secondary, tertiary students and full-time servicemen access to exhibition, aircraft displays and opportunities to engage with professionals in the aviation industry.

We hope that this will ignite the interest of students such that they embark on aviation studies and eventually join the industry.

Ong Hwee Suan

Director, Communications

Experia Events