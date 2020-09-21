Forum: Strong support for training needs of special education teachers

We thank Ms June Siew for her feedback (Allow special education teachers to tap SkillsFuture for dyslexia-related courses, Sept 16).

The Education Ministry (MOE) works with key partners such as the National Institute of Education and social service agencies to support the professional development of our teachers in mainstream and special education schools.

These fully funded training opportunities, which include courses offered by the Dyslexia Association of Singapore (DAS), not only enhance teaching and learning practices, but also equip teachers to provide emotional support for students with special education needs.

All schools are also provided with professional development funding to send their teachers for training. Some schools have used these funds for courses run by DAS.

MOE's allied educators (learning and behaviour support) and teachers trained in special needs work closely with parents to build a deeper awareness of their children's difficulties. They share tips and strategies with these parents on how they can better support their children with dyslexia.

Parents can also apply for the Caregivers Training Grant from the Agency for Integrated Care, which provides $200 annually, to attend DAS' workshops.

We will also support educators and parents who wish to engage in self-initiated learning using their SkillsFuture credit. SkillsFuture Singapore will follow up with the DAS Academy to explore how its courses can be part of our nationwide SkillsFuture initiative.

Lucy Toh

Divisional Director

Special Educational Needs Division

Ministry of Education