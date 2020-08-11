Forum: Stricter checks needed before work passes are granted

The report on employers placed on the Fair Consideration Framework (FCF) watch list raised a number of worrying points (47 employers added to watch list over discriminatory hiring, Aug 6).

It said the 47 employers added to the list were on top of 1,200 employers previously put on the watch list. It reported that 18 of those 47 employers had foreigners comprising more than half of their professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) workforce. Also, 30 employers from the financial and professional service sectors had a high concentration of PMETs from single nationalities.

It is disappointing that such practices went on unchecked. A watch list process with soft actions seems a weak way to remedy this issue. Stronger processes and action should be considered.

The Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) move to call out these errant employers is commendable, as there has been much disquiet among local PMETs over unfair practices that may have robbed them of employment opportunities. MOM also previously announced possible prosecution in court among other stiffer penalties for errant employers. This is another step in the right direction.

I suggest MOM institute more proactive verification and enforcement of workforce profiles upfront before work passes are granted to any employer.

It seems there has been insufficient or ineffective monitoring of the workforce mix during the work pass processing stage. Stricter checks would stop any discriminatory hiring earlier on and would also give better assurance to local PMETs that MOM is committed to ensuring a level playing field.

Neo Kim Teck