Still far from a diverse Parliament

Jul 14, 2020, 5:00 am SGT

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is correct to say that he will have to use the new mandate to fulfil all he has promised during the election. (PAP wins 83 of 93 seats; WP takes two GRCs, July 11).

But while PM Lee noted that the result showed a "desire for more diversity", as it stands, only 10 of the 93 elected MPs can provide a diversity of views in Parliament.

Unless the People's Action Party Whip is lifted to allow for open debate and decision-making every time Parliament meets, diversity of views in governance remains a pipe dream.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)

