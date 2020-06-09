Forum: Stiffer penalties needed to deter animal smuggling

It is alarming to learn of the brazen attempts to smuggle exotic wildlife into Singapore (Man caught smuggling 22 animals in car jailed for 2 months, fined $9,600, ST Online, June 4).

Not only are the smuggled animals subjected to cruel conditions, but such acts can also lead to potentially catastrophic outcomes.

These animals may become invasive species that cause harm to the local ecosystem, and poisonous creatures will also endanger lives should they escape from captivity or are released recklessly.

Particularly pertinent, when the world is in the midst of the current Covid-19 pandemic, is the potential outbreak of another zoonotic disease.

Clearly, current punishments are insufficient, and much harsher penalties for the smuggling and illegal ownership of animals are needed to bolster deterrence.

Tan Khee Shian