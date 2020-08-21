Forum: Step up support to prevent babies from being abandoned

The news of a baby abandoned in the cruellest of ways in our society is heartbreaking (Baby found alive in rubbish chute: Mum given 18 months' jail; Aug 19).

We need to look at new ways of saving innocent infant lives.

Some countries have a safe haven law which allows parents to surrender their baby at approved safe haven locations, such as hospitals and fire or police stations, without being charged.

These places also connect the parents to resources such as women's shelters, substance abuse help, rape help-desk and domestic violence assistance.

Another similar humanitarian decree is the temporary surrender law, which does not relinquish the parents' rights outright but allows them time to recover from shock and be connected to the appropriate agencies that cater to post-partum care, mental health aids and adoption services, among others.

An age limitation can be put in place so that parents do not abuse the system and think they can desert a toddler experiencing the terrible twos or a 14-year-old undergoing teenage angst.

While it is easy to judge and stigmatise others, our society should put its focus on the child and provide those facing unplanned pregnancies with safe alternatives that render holistic care towards the parents and the infant.

One baby abandoned is simply one too many.

While it is easy to judge and stigmatise others, our society should put its focus on the child and provide those facing unplanned pregnancies with safe alternatives that render holistic care towards the parents and the infant.

Lily Ong