Step up ban on use of disposables for dine-in purposes at hawker centres

The Government must accelerate the banning of disposables for dine-in use at hawker centres.

A mere 12 out of more than 100 hawker centres doing this is plainly too few, too slow.

How about the numerous foodcourts in Singapore? How many of these have banned disposables for dine-in use?

There is absolutely no justification for using disposables for dine-in purposes.

Food stalls do so because it is cheaper to use disposables than to wash reusable tableware, without factoring in the huge cost to the environment and society at large.

If roadside stalls in years gone by could do without disposables, there is no technical reason why modern-day ones cannot.

The Government should simply make banning disposables a licensing condition for all permits to operate foodcourts as well as food stalls in hawker centres.

Cheng Shoong Tat