Stay strong and united in current difficulties

The test of the nation and all Singaporeans is the resilience towards fighting the current coronavirus crisis.

The Government is taking the necessary actions and safeguards to contain the virus. The Singapore Armed Forces has rallied behind the nation to help with packing masks, community centres have arranged for their distribution and the health authorities are doing their best to safeguard the people.

The tourism and retail sectors have been badly hit. However, it is important that those affected will be able to bear the burden of the business slowdown. Hopefully, the problems for businesses will not last long, but we have to be realistic and stand united in the face of adversity.

Expeditious measures are being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Singaporeans must be brave and stay united, and, importantly, must ensure not to spread fake news.

Adrian Villanueva